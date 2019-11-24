In uncertain times, a museum of money is a sure-fire winner

What Britain needs is another museum. No, really. Amid all the hand-wringing about whether Britain’s economic destiny lies in or out of the European Union, there is a clear need for a place to visit that can help people discover how money works. A Brexit deal may have been passed and this election will be a distant memory whenever the museum opens its doors, but with financial education at such a low ebb, a centre that facilitates the discussion of modern-day market capitalism (and its alternatives) must be worth the relatively small outlay. It could be called a Money Museum or a Centre for Understanding Economics, but whatever its name, there is a value in such an institution and it’s a value that other nations understand. In Paris, the French recently opened the Cité de l’Économie, or Citéco. In 2018, Germany’s central bank revamped the shiny glass and steel Money Museum that sits alongside its Frankfurt HQ. And there are several in the US. Almost 40 years of Thatcherite policymaking, which has dumped the responsibility for curating a secure financial future on the individual rather than the state, has left the country in need of a place that can help people figure out what is going on. And the need is more pressing now that we are in the midst of a climate emergency, and water-cooler conversations cover topics from international trade and customs unions to the rise of electronic currencies such as bitcoin.