Physicists may have discovered evidence of a new force of nature

Everything in our Universe is held together or pushed apart by four fundamental forces: gravity, electromagnetism, and two nuclear interactions. Physicists now think they’ve spotted the actions of a fifth physical force emerging from a helium atom.

The substance of our universe is pulled together, or pushed apart by these forces which are determined by the fact they do not appear to be reducible to more basic interactions between particles.

They include the gravitational and electromagnetic forces, which produce significant long-range interactions whose effects can be seen directly in everyday life.

A team of researchers at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), proposed that the unknown particle was not a dark photon, but rather a boson — specifically, a “protophobic X boson,” which would be indicative of a fifth fundamental force. In simple terms, bosons are particles in quantum mechanics that carry energy, and function as the “glue” that holds matter together and controls the interactions between physical forces.

“This discovery of a possible fifth force [of nature] would completely change our understanding of the universe, with consequences for the unification of forces and dark matter,” University of California Irvine physicist Jonathan Feng, who was not involved in the new study.