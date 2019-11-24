No change in IOK situation on 112th day of siege, military lockdown

ISLAMABAD: There is no change in the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and parts of Jammu region on the 112th day of siege, military lockdown and internet ban imposed by India since 5th August.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Article 144 continue to remain enforced in Srinagar and other parts of the territory particularly around the historic Jamia Masjid since August 4. All gates of historic Jamia masjid are closed. Jamia market is also closed.

Additional troops are deployed outside the masjid and a bulletproof vehicle is deployed outside the main gate from Nowhatta side. The troops are also deployed in the masjid compound from Gojwara side to ensure that no one could enter the Masjid for prayers.

Business and other activities are suspended with shops and business establishments closed in main business hubs of Lal Chowk, Civil Lines, Batmaloo and downtown.

The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections remains in force and the restoration of some communications, such as landlines phones and postpaid mobile services, could not provide any respite to the people.

Police raided MLAs’ hostel turned Sub-Jail at Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar where 33 political detainees are lodged and claimed to have recovered 11 cell phones from them.

The detainees include General Secretary of National Conference (NC), Ali Mohammad Saghar, Naeem Akhtar of PDP, Chairman of Peoples Conference Sajjad Lone and bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faisal.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet said, “Manhandling started when Sajjad Lone was repeatedly frisked and asked to undress.

The prisoners staged a protest inside the Hostel following allegations that the troops unzipped the top of a politician’s two-year-old son and frisked the child and other relatives of the inmates.

A relative of detained National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq spoke about the frisking.

Four Kashmiri students were thrashed by Hindu extremists over a petty issue at Mewar University, Chittorgarh. The incident happened inside the campus.

Meanwhile, British Labour party is promising a more interventionist policy on Kashmir in its general election manifesto while considerably escalating its anti-India stance.