LAHORE: In an important development, it was revealed that brother in law of Hira, a girl who was murdered two days ago, is the real killer.

According to the police, the suspected murderer, Adnan, is the brother-in-law of the woman. He killed the woman over a personal grudge, they claimed.

Two men had come on a bike. It is being said the men seem to know the family. On hearing the noise at the front gate, Hira also came out of the house.

She was forcefully dragged out of the house by the two men. She was taken to the nearby Gurumangat Road Cemetery.

The police said raids are being carried out to arrest his accomplice.

Lahore police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) in relation to the murder of a nineteen years old girl, who was found dead in the Gulberg area of Lahore on Friday, just days before her wedding.

The girl, as per the FIR, was killed by unknown assailants. Police have started an investigation into the murder.

According to the details, Ehsan was arrested with another relative after police recovered data from Hira’s phone that led them to the culprits.

Police sources said suspect Ehsan had killed Hira over a personal dispute as the former had asked the latter to elope with him so that the two could marry.

Moreover, he immediately went to Gujranwala after murdering the girl and then returned to offer condolences when the family gathered in Lahore.

Earlier, a few text messages found in the victim’s phone pointed out that Ehsan had immoral feelings for his teenage sister-in-law.