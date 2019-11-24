CDA starts preparation for three major projects

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has tasked the relevant departments for preparation of three major projects for the upcoming CDA-DWP meeting to be held in December.

The Rawal Dam Chowk PC-1 is also to be placed in the next meeting. Earlier CDA had approved PC-II for the project. However, CDA design and engineering team is in process of completion of the design through its in-house capacity thereby saving several million rupees of the authority.

Development of I-12 sector is to be placed in the development working party meeting. Only recently the revised layout has been approved by CDA. The project was long delayed on various technicalities. However, possession is mostly secure and development shall be initiated immediately after the approval of PC-1 and then contracting out of the development works.

PC-II for the rehabilitation of entire infrastructure of city. Under this mega initiative, impact based rehabilitation of road infrastructure, water supply, sewerage system, drainage system and other services infrastructure would be carried out with special focus on protection, preservation and enhancement of green cover.

In this context, it has been decided that a consultant would be hired who carry out complete study and in the light of study will prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation plan covering each and every sphere. The rehabilitation plan would be focused on missing facilities and need based improvement in different segments including footpaths, roads and other infrastructure.

The rehabilitation plan will also indentify required improvements in water supply infrastructure, drainage system, sewerage system and will particularly focus on the improvement, enhancement, protection and preservation of green character of the city. Engagement of consultant shall give direction to rehabilitation work.