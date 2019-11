At least six people died and another injured when a car plunged into a river here on Saturday, police said. According to details, a Kalkot bound car coming from Galom Kohistan skidded off road and fell into River Panjgora in Barikot area of Upper Dir. Six people drowned to death in the accident while another was critically injured. The bodies and injured were pulled out from the river by the locals and police through joint efforts and shifted to hospital.