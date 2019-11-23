Australia all out with massive lead of 580 on 3rd Day

Australia was dismissed for 580 with a first-innings lead of 340 over Pakistan after tea on the third day of the first test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (Nov 23). Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) were the top scorers for the home side. Yasir Shah took 4-205 for Pakistan.

Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah picked up his first wicket in Test cricket and there was no disputing Warner’s dismissal this time. The fast bowler, the youngest player to make his test debut in Australia, had Warner caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan for 154 on Saturday (Nov 23).

Labuschagne, who shared a 129-run second-wicket stand with Warner, went on to post his maiden test century and was not out 171 as Australia went to tea at 532-5. Skipper Tim Paine was 13, and Australia’s first-innings lead was 292.

Haris Sohail (2-75) and Rizwan combined to have Matthew Wade (60) and Travis Head (24) caught behind after partnerships with Labuschagne of 110 for the fourth wicket and 38 for the fifth in the time between lunch and tea. Naseem didnt bowl in the session, which was the fifth straight that Pakistan spent in the field, and still had figures of 1-68 from 20 overs.

The morning session was the first that may have gone Pakistan’s way in the match so far, with the Australians losing the wickets of Warner and Steve Smith (4) and being restricted to 83 runs.