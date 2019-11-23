World Bank restores budgetary support to Pakistan

The World Bank has restored Budgetary Support to Pakistan on account of strengthening of economic stability.

In a tweet on Friday, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said both the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank had suspended budgetary support to Pakistan during 2017 due to rising macro-economic imbalances that had risen in the economy at that time.

It will be the first budgetary support loan that the Washington-based lender will approve in four years. Last time it had approved a loan in February 2016. The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank had suspended Pakistan’s budgetary support in 2017 after its macroeconomic conditions started to deteriorate.

The ADB has already restored Pakistan’s budgetary support over two months ago. The bank had differences on the exchange rate regime and then linked the budgetary support with the devaluation of the currency.