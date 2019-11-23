Khursheed Shah’s judicial remand extended in assets case

The sessions court Sukkur on Saturday (Nov 23) extended the judicial remand of former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah till December 7 days in assets beyond known source of income case.

Khursheed Shah was presented before the court after completion of his previous remand. PPP leader was taken in the ambulance to present in the court. NAB prosecutor pleaded to extend in his judicial remand for another 14 days. Later, the court extended the judicial remand of Khursheed Shah.

On October 27, the PPP leader was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur after he had complained of chest pain. He underwent an angiography procedure and the report diagnosed his three cardiac arteries were clogged due to the shooting blood pressure.

The doctors handed over the medical report to the NAB. On September 18, NAB arrested Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond known source of income case. Shah is facing charges of making assets amounting to Rs500 billion through illicit means.