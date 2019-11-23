7 year old girl raped, killed in another horrific incident

In yet another appalling incident of the child sexual abuse, a close relative brutally strangled a 7-year-old girl to death after raping her. Talking to media, District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Rana revealed that autopsy report has confirmed that deceased was subjected to rape before murder.

“After collecting the evidence from the crime scene, police nabbed the culprit involved in the heinous crime and shifted him to police station for further interrogation”, stated DSP Faisal Rana.

The city police officer (CPO) for Rawalpindi, Faisal Rana, confirmed that the accused is a close relative of the little girl and that he had confessed to the crime.

A few days ago, the five-year-old’s body had been recovered from a pond in Pewar Ghundi Khel, as per police, who had added that it had been shifted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital of Parachinar for medical testing.