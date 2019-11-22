PM, Babar Awan discuss PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala and discussed the party’s foreign funding case set to be heard by the Election Commission of Pakistan on a daily basis from November 26.

During the meeting, PM Imran said efforts to derail economic stability in the country will fail, adding that the corrupt mafia which looted the country’s national exchequer will not be forgiven. Neither the corrupt mafia will be given any relaxation nor will there be any compromise on the rule of law, he added.

After the meeting, Babar Awan said the PTI is not facing allegations of foreign funding but false accusations of banned funding, adding that all accounts of the ruling party are audited. Those raising the issue of banned funding should answer their own fake accounts and money laundering, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday. During the meeting, the minister assured the prime minister that he will fully utilize best of his energies in discharging new responsibilities to promote and implement the vision of present government.