Global trade war pickle

Global stock markets eked out gains on Friday, a welcome break from the fall earlier in the week, after American and Chinese presidents tried to appear optimistic about the chances of a ‘phase one’ trade pact and a beginning of the end, so to speak, of a tariff war between the world’s two biggest economies that has devastated economies and industries around the globe. Yet the posturing, from both sides, was not without caution. President Xi said nothing would please him more than a thaw, though not in so many words, but also warned that China would still fight back if unfairly pushed against the wall. President Trump, for his part, said soon afterwards that an accord with China was “potentially very close,” but then insisted that any breakthrough would have to tilt visibly in the US’s favour considering the long years of trade imbalance.

Yet that’s precisely the circle everybody has been going round in since January 2018, when President Trump tweeted about first round tariffs on solar panel and washing machine imports from China. Since then both countries have been trying to inflict more pain on the other’s economy, in the process ‘lowering global growth, disrupting supply chains, curtailing investment and curbing business confidence’, according to economists. If President Trump thought the Chinese would simply bow under pressure, as he clearly did, he miscalculated badly and the whole world is paying for it.

And that’s why everybody thought that the world had learnt the final, instructive lesson about tariff wars after the 1930s, when such adventures pushed the world even deeper into the Great Depression. They ultimately get to the point of ‘who blinks first’, even as lives and livelihoods of millions upon millions are at stake. And the cost has never been higher than the present day, when the global economy is so closely integrated.

The Chinese, despite their compulsion to react, have been riding this tide very cleverly so far. It’s true that the Middle Kingdom crossed a few lines as far as best practices are concerned. But it’s also true that stomping his feet in anger and bulldosing the jungle like an aroused elephant will get Trump nothing. By now everybody across the world is fed-up with this feud. And the emerging global consensus is that this thing will have to be talked out. And since Trump started it, he’ll have to blink first.

With the election looming, and the impeachment proceeding, he needs to sort out the trade war. But if he presses on and China doesn’t relent, he’ll look back. And if he steps back first he’ll be blamed for breaking the global economy for nothing. Hasn’t this landed him in a pretty pickle? *