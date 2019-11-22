The supremacy of law: Trump vs Sharif

We live in interesting times, especially, if you are a political buff like me. On one hand, we see a powerful and popular president being cut to size by state institutions. On the other, we see a convicted three-times prime minister weasel his way out of jail and escape; showing a finger to the state. I could not resist the temptation to draw comparisons.

In the US, impeachment proceedings are in full swing in the Congress these days. It is riveting. There is a string of witnesses, mostly experienced bureaucrats and diplomats who are taking immense pride in serving their national interests.

The founding fathers in the US deliberated at length all possibilities and eventualities and came up with a constitution that has withstood the tests of time. The preamble starting, “We the people…” makes a fascinating read.

The constitution created well-defined institutions. It separated the legislature, executive and judiciary that regulate each other; ensuring neither trespassed or transgressed their authority or functions. President Donald Trump is facing these impeachment proceedings for having broken the law by seeking an enquiry in Ukraine against his potential Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

President Trump has played fast and loose in his first term, running the affairs of his presidency like he ran his business empire. His aggressive style of governance, despite opposition, has been working quite well for him until now. He was tripped up by a “whistleblower” within the ranks of the US intelligence services; highlighting an ill-fated telephone call with the newly elected Ukrainian president.

The enquiry will run its course. The depositions, thus far, indicate it is likely to succeed. It will lead to framing the articles of impeachment. The final decision rests with the US Senate, stacked heavily in favour of Trump’s Republican Party. A stalemate is likely unless the public opinion forces the Senators’ hand like it did for Nixon.

The nation is deeply polarised along party lines. Loyalty to Trump is phenomenal amongst his supporters. He is in a total denial mode; carrying his loyalists with him. Despite living on the edge and governing through Twitter, President Trump was getting away with everything. The Mueller enquiry failed to gain much traction; Russian intervention in US elections was there but could not be pinned down. It was a single phone call that upset the apple cart.

There are other examples in history. Al Capone, a mafia don, ran amok through indiscriminate criminal acts, including murder. Finally, he got caught in tax fraud. A similar thing happened in Pakistan. Three-times prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, had played havoc with the national exchequer; looting billions of dollars and laundering them overseas. No one was able to pin him down till the Panama leaks emerged. Through a long drawn enquiry and trial, he was finally convicted for financial fraud by Pakistani courts.

He has a committed following like Trump, but this is where the similarity ends. The dividing line between the US and Pakistan is quite clear. In the US, institutions are stronger than individuals. In Pakistan, the individuals are stronger than the state.

The recent Sharif drama that unfolded in Pakistan has proved this proposition beyond doubt. It has left the nation dumbfounded. In my last post, I had predicted courts are likely to reject the government’s demand for a bond given their “relief” mode. So, it happened. The subsequent acts of Sharif, since he was released, clearly show it was a huge big ruse and a deception.

For someone who is terminally ill with a disease that no doctor in Pakistan could treat, he was able to enjoy the luxury of a private plane sitting on its cushy seats rather than the patient’s bed! He went straight to his luxury apartments upon landing rather than being rushed to a hospital!

Who is responsible for this “Great Escape?” Facts will eventually emerge. For now, all kinds of theories are floating around. But there is a huge downside to this event. It has openly pitched two pillars of the state on opposite sides: the judiciary and the executive. It is tragic. For the first time in Pakistan’s 70-plus years of existence, all institutions were pulling in the same direction. They sought to bring about change and reform in this much-abused and brutalised nation. This nascent, yet wonderful, the association is under threat. I urge all involved with utmost humility. Please don’t extinguish the small flame of hope that had finally started to shed some light for this nation’s future.

We all love Pakistan. Sharif’s rule and presence were a 30 year-long nightmare. It may not have ended the way it should have, but we are better off with him gone. I hope Prime Minister Imran Khan does not lose his focus. He should continue his struggle to bring change to Pakistan. May the Honourable Chief Justice keep going down the wonderful path of model courts, which will bring speedy justice to our deprived people.

Making institutions stronger than individuals is a long journey, covered one step at a time. The supremacy of law requires patient nation-building.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada