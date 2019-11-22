Summary sent to PM for appointment of new CJP

Ministry of Law on Friday sent to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat the summary for appointment of the new chief justice of Pakistan.

Reports said Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, has been named as the new chief justice. He will replace Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, who is retiring on December 20. If his appointment is approved by the prime minister, Justice Gulzar will take charge as the new chief justice on December 21.

According to the official website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar remained acting chief justice of Pakistan from November 20-28, 2018, and May 13-17, 2019.

Justice Gulzar sought his early education from Gulistan School, Karachi, and done bachelors from Government National College, Karachi. He got his LLB degree from SM Law College, Karachi.

He was enrolled as an advocate on January 18, 1986, and as an advocate of the high court on April 4, 1988, and then an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 15, 2001. He was elevated to the post of a judge of the Sindh High Court on August 27, 2002, and later as a judge of the Supreme Court on November 16, 2011.