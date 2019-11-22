Renowned cardiologist Prof Siqwart visits Nawaz Sharif

World renowned cardiologist Dr Ulrich Siqwart visited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday at his Avenfield apartment in central London.

Professor Siqwart, pioneer of interventional cardiology travelled from Switzerland on the special request of his doctors to see ailing Nawaz Sharif and advise him on further treatment. Dr Siqwart has treated the Sharif family for many years.

Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan flanked by Hussain Nawaz briefing the media on the health of Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N supreme leader was currently suffering from a significant cardiac disease, adding that his artery that supplies blood to the brain is 80% blocked.

He said that doctors are treating former PM in the light of medical tests and initial lab investigation conducted in Guy’s Hospital London on Wednesday since his arrival in the UK on Tuesday. Dr Khan said that Professor Siqwart has given some guidelines about the treatment and doctors are working on it. He also said that leading cardiologist Siqwart was specially requested to visit former PM keeping in view his complicated health situation.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to the media, said that some further medical tests for Nawaz Sharif were being booked for Saturday and Monday. He said that Nawaz Sharif had undergone a major heart surgery and had seven cardiac interventions. Shehbaz said that treatment was continuing and hopefully Nawaz would fully receive very soon. According to family sources, the three-time PM spent the last two days at his Avenfield apartment and family members are reviewing the situation. Various options are under consideration for best treatment. However, a final decision about Nawaz Sharif will be made after consultations with his doctors in London.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore on Friday granted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz an exemption from appearing before the court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Accountability court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the hearing of the CSM case. During the hearing, the court asked about the status of reference in the CSM case, in response to which NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan said that the investigation was underway and as soon as it was complete, a reference would be filed.

PML-N vice president Maryam, who appeared in court, submitted an application to be given exemption from court appearances until the filing of the reference. Another application was submitted seeking an exemption for Nawaz’s attendance in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, regarding Nawaz’s exemption application, the judge asked why the former premier had not appeared in court on Friday, in response to which his lawyer said that after the order from the LHC, Nawaz had gone abroad for treatment. Maryam’s lawyer Advocate Amjad Pervaiz added that whenever his client had to appear before the court, the roads had to be closed. In response to both exemption applications, NAB said it would submit a written reply. However, the court rejected the accountability watchdog’s request and told the bureau to present its arguments on Maryam’s application during the hearing. However, the former premier has been granted an exemption for four weeks whereas his daughter Maryam has been granted an exemption from court appearances until the reference in the case is filed.