Increasing cybercrimes

Sir: The rate of cybercrimes is increasing and growing felonies that are hard to detect. People are increasingly becoming victims of abuses on social media sites.

Rather than making a good and constructive use of information technology, people are more interested in its misuse. Many developed countries have introduced different policies and strict laws to restrain the destructive use of cyber facilities. But in Pakistan there is still a lack of proper system to deal with this. After passing many bills, still our government has failed to overcome this crime. Cybercrime cell receives 10 to 12 complaints everyday. Serious steps have to be taken in order to solve these crimes so that people feel secure while using the internet.

M USMAN FAROOQ RAJA

Rawalpindi Cantt