Saeed Ghani orders timely completion of uplift work at all SESSI facilities

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that development works in all the hospitals of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) must be completed on time.

He directed that there should be no compromise on providing facilities to the patients in these hospitals, including medicines, X-rays, ultrasound, CT scans and other lab tests. He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of all the departments functioning under Sindh Employees Social Security Institution in his office on Friday. Saeed Ghani said that the present provincial government of the PPP was utilizing all the resources for the welfare of the workers and labourers. Provincial Minister for Information said that under the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, more than 6.5 lakh labourers are workers had been registered, while more members of labour community were being registered. He said that steps were being taken to further improve the provision of better education and healthcare facilities to the registered workers and labourers. Saeed Ghani said that steps were also being taken to establish hospitals and dispensaries operating under Sindh Employees Social Security Institution all over the province. Provincial Minister for Information said that already established hospitals and dispensaries were being upgraded so that patients coming here could avail state-of-the-art modern facilities. He also directed all officers of the Labour Department to take further steps to strengthen the Labour Department work efficiently with commitment to ensure the provision of better facilities to the workers and labourers. Secretary Labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Commissioner Sindh Employees Social Security Institution Kashif Gulzar, Vice Commissioner Mohammad Asif Memon, and other officers of Labour Department attended the meeting. Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani was given a detailed briefing regarding the hospitals, dispensaries, schools and other departments functioning under Sindh Employees Social Security Institution. Provincial Information Minister was informed that currently two lakh patients per month were being provided free treatment from first aid to major operation in five major hospitals and dispensaries operating under Sindh Employees Social Security Institution in Sindh province.

Meanwhile, addressing as Chief Guest a program “Meet the Editors” organized by Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said, “I have the good fortune and also the pain that I have to handle the media.” Provincial Information Minister said that he had an old association with the people of the media. He said draft bill on journalists’ protection would be worked out and Sindh would be the first province where a bill regarding journalists’ protection would be presented. Saeed Ghani said that he had discussed about the draft of Bill about journalists’ protection with the Law Adviser and a law would be enacted soon in this regard. Provincial Minister for Information said that the reason for removal of stalls of Hawkers was the implementation on Supreme Court order regarding removal of encroachment but their issues would be resolved soon.

Addressing the editors, Saeed Ghani said, “I want to make laws after consultation with you so that you will not have any problem.” Responding to a question, Saeed Ghani said that the federal government was not interested in Karachi’s problems at all and no letter from the Chief Minister Sindh was being responded to. The provincial minister said that the prime minister did not even like talk. He said that out of 162 billion rupees announced for Karachi, not even a single rupee had been given so far. Responding to another question, Saeed Ghani said that the insufficiency of anti-rabies vaccine was not only in Sindh province but it was the issue of the country. Provincial Minister for Information said that the highest number of dengue cases was reported from Islamabad. He said that MQM played a key role in destroying Karachi while the only solution to Karachi’s problems was free and elections.