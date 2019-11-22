Coke Studio’s ‘Hairaan hua’ removed from YouTube over copyrights claim by Abida

The latest season of ‘Coke Studio’ has landed in hot waters again as “Hairaan hua” from Episode 4 has been taken down from YouTube owing to a copyright claim by singer and composer Abida Parveen.

Sanam Marvi’s first song for the Season 12 was taken down with a message, “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Abida Parveen.”

The news has been confirmed by Abida Parveen’s representative while Coke Studios’ officials have not released any statement over the possible infringement claim.

Parveen’s son Sarang Latif expressed, “The rights to the composition are with us, registered in my mother’s name. It is my mother’s intellectual property and they didn’t take permission from us. They must have thought this was a traditional or folk composition, but it isn’t. My mother composes 99 percent of her songs herself. It’s not like ‘Coke Studio’ is unaware of what copyright and intellectual property are. We all know what would happen if anyone decides to simply take ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.”

It’s pertinent to mention that earlier this week, Abrarul Haq’s “Billo” was also removed from YouTube due to copyrights claim by Karman Entertainment Limited. Shuja Haider and Rachel Viccaji’s “Saiyaan” was also removed, but then shortly restored on YouTube.