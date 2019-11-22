Paresh Rawal voices support for Muslim professor at Indian university

Actor and comedian Paresh Rawal has raised his voice in support of Muslim Sanskrit Professor Feroz Khan and expressed concerns over the protest held against the hiring of the educationist. In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the actor said that language has nothing to do with religion. He also appealed the students to not engage in ‘idiocy’.

“Stunned by the protest against Professor Feroz Khan! What does language has to do with religion? Irony is that Feroz Khan has done his masters and PhD in Sanskrit! For Heaven’s sake, stop this goddamn idiocy,” he Tweeted.

Paresh Rawal stated, “By same logic, great singer late Shri Muhammad Rafi ji should not have sung any bhajans and Naushad Saab should not have composed it.”

It is to be mentioned that Hindu hardline students at Banaras Hindu University are holding protest sit-in outside the vice-chancellor office against appointment of Professor Khan.