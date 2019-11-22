Meera passes driving test in the US

Actress Meera Ji on Thursday cleared her driving test in New York. Actress Meera made this announcement on her Instagram account that she had finally passed the driving test.

“I am still in shock how I have passed the test. Oh my god, that’s me,” Meera further wrote on Instagram.

‘I am still in shock how I have passed the test,’ she posted on Instagram

“The test was not easy, rather was very difficult,” said the actress. Earlier, Meera Ji was worried about her driving test and posted a picture of a friend, with a caption that he was helping her pass the test.

The actress said that she was very confused about test and said she was in shock how she would pass the test.

Meera who is nowadays in New York City is also famous for her English speaking skills.