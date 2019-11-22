Sanam Marvi accused of sending her neighbour death threats

A complaint was registered on Wednesday against singer Sanam Marvi for harassing and assaulting her neighbour over a property dispute.

Rafat Jamal has filed a case at Lahore’s Johar Town police station, accusing the singer of threatening to occupy her house.

According to Jamal, Sanam Marvi had quarrelled with her several times and is now sending her death threats.

On Wednesday, Marvi’s first song for ‘Coke Studio’ Season 12 “Hairaan hua” was also removed from YouTube over a copyright claim by Abida Parveen.