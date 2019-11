Actor and producer Shaan Shahid has demanded the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to allocate a special package for the revival of film industry.

In a statement, the actor said that promotion of film industry cannot be carried out without government’s assistance. Currently, some private production houses are playing role in revival of the industry, he added.

“However, if the government sets a package for the film industry, then the producers can improve its status,” he stated.