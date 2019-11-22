Law ministry sends Summary To PM for appointment of Justice Gulzar as new CJP

ISLAMABAD: The summary to appoint Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new chief justice of Pakistan was sent by law ministry to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, sources said.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been named the new chief justice. With CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa set to retire on December 20, the Ministry of Law has forwarded a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to the official website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar remained Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th – 28th November 2018 and 13th – 17th May 2019.

Justice Gulzar sought his early education from Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained B.A. Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LL.B. Degree from S. M. Law College, Karachi.

He has served in the capacity of Legal Advisor of various multinational and local companies, banks and financial institutions.