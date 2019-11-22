PayPal refuses to introduce services in Pakistan

Despite the government’s efforts to convince PayPal, the American company has decided against introducing its services in Pakistan. PayPal operates a worldwide online payment system that supports online money transfers, to introduce its services in the country.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology Secretary Maroof Afzal informed the Senate committee today that Paypal’s internal working is such that “they are not ready to introduce its services”, local media reported.

The company officials told the delegation that Pakistan is not included in its three-year road map, at the moment, as it does not have adequate business opportunities to attract the firm.

In November 2015, the IT Ministry had announced that it was set to invite PayPal and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to offer their services in Pakistan. The move followed a decision by the global Financial Action Task Force to remove Pakistan from its list of high-risk and non-cooperative jurisdictions linked to money laundering.