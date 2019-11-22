Kartarpur Yatris got humiliated by Indian forces

AMRITSAR: The Kartapurs Yatris are outraged upon Indian security officials for using dogs to sniff the Prasad they brought over from Pakistan.

A senior Sikh yatri conversing with media said the manner in which the jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) treated us after our return to India was extremely embarrassing. They even didn’t offer appreciation to our Prasad. It felt crippled for us when their dogs went to smell our Prasad.

“When you are making dogs sniff our Prashad is there any point of living here?” the elder asked.

He included, “if things are getting such most exceedingly awful, we wish we should live in Pakistan forever.”

“We wish we could just go and live there in Pakistan,” the elder man said.

The yatris also lamented over the policies of the Indian government that haven’t allocated any proper bus to take passengers. Many passengers walked by foot to the border.

On the other hand, the yatris vowed that Pak Rangers kept their dogs away from us so we could offer our pilgrimage by being comfortable.

A BSF soldier revealed the reason, “to ensure that they are not carrying (Khalistani) propaganda material, contraband or banned items,” as quoted from “The Economic Times”.

Nevertheless, the Indian government led by Narendra Modi is consistently making hurdles for Sikh yatris, earlier on Thursday Foreign Office Spoke person Dr. Muhammad Faisal showed concerned, over “Indian reluctance and creation of problems for the Yatris”.