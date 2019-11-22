US House: Rashida Tlaib presents resolution against HR violations in IOK

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has presented a bill in United States House against Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. According to the bill, the members of parliament criticized Indian government for scrapping special status of the occupied valley and demanded the international community to play its role in this matter.

Indian army is using force against innocent people of Kashmir. The authorities should ensure contact between America Kashmiris with their family living in the disputed region, the bill added. The resolution further stated that Indian government should refrain from using pallet gun on Kashmiris.

On the other hand, the curfew has continued on 110th day as there is no change in the ground situation in the territory.