Pakistan’s junior table tennis player passes away at 16

Junior table tennis player Mehek Anwar has passed away after her battle with cancer at the age of 16.

Mehak Anwar was suffering from cancer and going through treatment for it. Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government will help Anwar get treatment but that promise never materialized.

Anwar’s family claim PTI member Haleem Adil Sheikh visited her but they received no financial or medical assistance from the government despite the promise. Anwar had represented Sindh at the 24th junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship last year.