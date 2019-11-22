Day 2: Australia dominates over Pakistan in first test

Hosts Australia asserted their dominance on Pakistan in the first of their two-Test series as openers compound Pakistan’s misery on day two in Brisbane. The first wicket lost by host team after securing 200 runs against Pakistan. Joe Burns lost his wicket after securing 97 at 166 balls. David Warner is playing 120 runs at 209 balls.

Openers David Warner and Joe Burns started batting without losing a single wicket, taking the hosts to 195-0 at tea. The duo had made exactly 100 in the 25 overs that took place in the first session as they comfortably dealt with anything Pakistan threw at them. Warner, who seems to have returned to form with some stellar T20I performances after an underwhelming Ashes series, went into tea on 99 and completed his century soon after. Warner’s opening partner Burns was unbeaten on 88.

A day earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 240 on Day 1 of 1st Test against Australia in Brisbane. Asad Shafiq battled hard with a valiant 76, but the home team’s bowlers were exceptional, bowling Pakistan out for 240. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with 4/52.

Australia’s bowlers have endured a difficult start to the summer as Pakistan went to lunch at 0-75 but Australia make strong comeback in post-lunch session and took 5 wickets continuously on the opening morning of the first Domain Test at the Gabba. Australia, having bowled out Pakistan on 240 on the first day, Kangaroos, on day two, is batting against the Azhar XI.

Teams

Australia XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (c), Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imran Khan, Naseem Shah