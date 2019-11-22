Nawaz Sharif’s ex- close aide acquitted in tenancy law violation

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday (Nov 22) has acquitted advisor to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Irfan Siddiqui in a case pertaining to violation of Tenancy Act.

During the hearing, Justice Amir Farooq thoroughly examined the police report and disposed of the plea seeking dismissal of the case. Meanwhile, Lawyer of Irfan Siddiqui has requested the court to issue directives for action against the administration. It will be appropriate if court mentions about the role of administration in the case in its decision, he added.

Earlier, Islamabad Police on July 26 had narrested Irfan Siddiqui, noted columnist and a close aide to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for violating a tenancy law. Mr. Siddiqui’s son said that the police did not inform them under what charges he had been taken into custody. According to reports , Siddiqui had rented his house without informing police, for which a case under Section 188 was registered at the police station.