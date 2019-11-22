PM Imran to lay foundation stone of hospital, university in Mianwali

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit his native town Mianwali today (Nov 22) to perform the groundbreaking of Mother and Child Hospital and Sargodha-Mianwali Road.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Mianwali University. According to details, all arrangements, including security, have been completed for the expected visit of the PM. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar and Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid will accompanied him for the occasion. The premier will also review the ongoing development projects in Mianwali.

The Punjab government has already transferred 8 doctors from other districts to District Hospital Mianwali to meet the shortage of trained doctors.