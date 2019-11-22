Israeli PM Netanyahu charged with bribery, fraud

Israel’s attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, on Thursday (Nov 20) announced the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a “heavy-hearted decision” based only on solid legal evidence. Netanyahu was indicted for offences of receiving a bribe, fraud, and breach of trust,” a ministry statement said.

It said a note of the decision and a copy of the charges had been provided to the premier’s lawyers. Netanyahu, who strongly denies all the charges, becomes the first Israeli prime minister to be indicted while in office. “What is going on here is an attempt to stage a coup against the Prime Minister,” Netanyahu said. “The object of the investigations was to oust the right-wing from government.”

Netanyahu is not legally required to resign, only if convicted with all appeals exhausted, but political pressure is likely to be intense. Netanyahu may now ask the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, to grant him immunity from prosecution. The decision comes as Netanayhu, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, is fighting for his political life.

Earlier, in February, Mandelblit announced his intention to indict Netanyahu on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery, following up on police recommendations. The investigations were listed as Cases 4,000, 1,000, and 2,000. The allegations against Netanyahu range from receiving gifts worth thousands of dollars to a deal to change regulatory frameworks in favour of a media group in exchange for favourable press coverage.