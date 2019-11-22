Death certificate of Lt Col (retd) Habib looks ‘fake’: FO

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said that the death certificate of Lt-Col (retd) Habib Zahir, who went missing from Nepal in 2017, seems “fake”.

Faisal, while speaking at the FO’s weekly briefing, said that Habib was “kidnapped” from Nepal’s Lumbini area two years ago and his family was extremely worried about his safety.

Speaking about Kashmir, he said that no good could be expected from India which he said has usurped the basic human rights of Kashmir for the last few months.

He went on to say lock down is continuing in Occupied Kashmir like horrific dream. 10 days have passed after imposition of lock down therein. All the communication sources and telephone service stand shut down in Indian held Kashmir.

He underlined that Indian occupation forces are keeping youths and children under their detention illegally on the pretext of dictatorial laws. Pakistan will continue to highlight the woes of people of Kashmir and prevailing situation in Kashmir at international level.

He stated Foreign minister letter was distributed among members of UN Security Council. An independent commission should be set up in Occupied Kashmir to find facts.

He observed it is matter of pride that award from Bahrain was conferred on Edhi Foundation in recognition of the humanitarian services rendered by it.

The matter of handing over Altaf Hussain is highly serous matter, he added.

“We congratulate newly elected president of Sri Lanka. It is hoped that during his tenure bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will improve.

About Siachan media reports have been seen. India had occupied Siachan forcibly. Siachan is a disputed area. How can India open it for tourism? We don’t expect any goodness from India.

He underscored Pakistan stance has not been changed on illegal settlement in Occupied Palestine.

He stated that information are there India is creating hurdles on the way of Sikh Yatris to visit Kartarpur corridor. There is no impediment on Pakistani side. There is capacity for 5000 yatris to visit corridor daily. There is such information that number of visiting Sikh yatris is less.