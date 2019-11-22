Maryam Nawaz to appear before court in sugar mills case today

Former first daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will appear before an accountability court today (Nov 22) in a case pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

According to details, the accountability court judge Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad Khan will conduct the hearing. As per details, Yousuf Abbas, co-accused in the case, will be brought to the as his judicial remand expires today.

Earlier on November 4, Lahore High Court’s two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. She filed a petition on October 24 seeking immediate bail on the basis of fundamental rights and humanitarian reasons after Nawaz was shifted to the hospital following a dangerous decrease in his platelet count.

Nawaz has already been granted an 8 week bail by the Islamabad High Court for medical treatment. Maryam’s lawyers have argued that she needs to be at her father’s side to help take care of him.

It’s worth mentioning here that, NAB revealed that Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.