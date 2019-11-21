PM, COAS discuss national security

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan upon the former’s return from a two-day visit to Iran. This was the second meeting between the two leaders in a week.

The meeting discussed matters of national security as well as professional affairs of the army, reports said. General Bajwa’s Iran visit, Kashmir situation, Afghan peace process, internal security and socio-economic situation of the country also came under discussion.

The prime minister and the army chief had discussed the security situation of the country, including the developments in Kashmir during the last meeting. PM Imran had also hailed Pakistan Army’s efforts to defend the borders while also ensuring internal security and facilitating the ongoing socio-economic development. Earlier this week, the military spokesperson had refuted claims of an alleged divide between the country’s civilian and military leadership, reiterating that both sides are on the same page. “This is baseless gossip. There is absolutely nothing of the sort,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor had said while dismissing speculation that there was a lack of consensus between the two sides on some issues. Maj Gen Ghafoor had also shot down assertions that the prime minister and army chief were not communicating as often as they were in the early days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.