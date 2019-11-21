Trump hails Imran over release of western hostages from Afghanistan

The United States on Thursday appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in securing the release of western hostages from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with President Donald Trump, during which bilateral and regional issues were discussed, according to a press statement issued by the PM’s Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed to the US president that the release of Western hostages in Afghanistan is a positive development and Pakistan is happy that they are safe and free. President Trump thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the positive outcome. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Both the leaders agreed to continue to work together for the promotion of the shared objective. The prime minister also apprised the US president of the current situation in the occupied valley, underscoring that over eight million people remain under siege for over 100 days now. Appreciating President Trump’s continued engagement as well as mediation offer, Prime Minister Imran stressed that the US president must continue his efforts for facilitation of a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Recalling their conversations in Washington and New York, the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration, including at relevant multilateral forums. The two leaders further agreed to remain in close contact.