Harrison Ford is up for new adventure in ‘The Call of the Wild’

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford is all set to go on a new mega adventure on screen. Before you jump to the conclusion that Indiana Jones is back in action, Ford this time has decided to don an altogether new action-adventure avatar , with the live action-animated thriller “The Call Of The Wild”.

The trailer of “The Call Of The Wild” has been launched, and the film is slated to release in 2020.

Adapted from Jack London’s novel of the same name, “The Call Of The Wild” follows a dog named Buck, after his blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is taken from his California home to the frigid Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest member on a mail delivery dog sled team, Buck finds his true place in the world, and becomes his own master, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell also star in the film, directed by Chris Sanders.

The trailer promises a spectacular adventure in store. It begins with a few men climbing up a mountain amid snowy conditions.

“The Yukon is a dangerous place. You never know what’s coming,” Ford’s voiceover announces.

“I came up here because I didn’t want to be around anyone. And then I met Buck.”

The trailer show the dog happily running around his old home before he is stolen from his owners.

“He was a dog like no other. He’d been spoiled and he’d suffered,” Ford continues in the voiceover as Buck breaks away from his captors and arrives at the Yukon.

After John takes Buck in, he asks his new dog if he would like to go on an adventure.