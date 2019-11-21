KARACHI: A man, who married thrice, injured his wife by opening fire over a domestic dispute, incident occurred in Junejo Town in Baloch Colony police station’s jurisdiction.

The suspect has managed to escape from the scene after committing a crime.

Police said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against the suspect, Abdul Jabbar, over the firing incident but that raids were being carried out to search for the suspect who fled after shooting his wife and raids were being carried out to search for the suspect, police added.

Police have also recovered a gun, 10 rounds of a TT pistol and two bullet shells and that the suspect hailed from Punjab’s city of Sadiqabad.

Jabbar had married his third wife almost five years ago and the couple has two daughters, a police official said.

The woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in a critical condition.