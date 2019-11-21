ECP ordered regular hearing of foreign funding case against PTI

Islamabad: On the request of Oppositons’s Rehbar Committee, the Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered the regular hearing of foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after November 26.

The petition was submitted by Rehbar Committee: a representative committee of nine opposition parties; where they asked Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to draw verdict in PTI’s foreign funding case before it’s chairman Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan’s retirement, which excepted in next months.

On the decision of ECP, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that there is nothing to worry about the case.

Further, Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed; Primer himself asked ECP to take the foreign funding cases against all political parties simultaneously. The federal government should not be given any privilege.

This petition was filled by an ex-PTI member Akbar S. Babar before the ECP in 2014, where Akber alleged that nearly $3 million illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies, whose supremo is Imran Khan and that money was sent through illegal ‘hundi’ channels from the Middle East to accounts of PTI employees.

Then in 2015, PTI filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop probing the case further. Then, in February 2017, the IHC asked ECP to review the case, as PTI failed to give any proper evidence. After which in March 2018, a perusal committee was formed to look after the matter.

On the other hand, PML-N and PPP lawyers have also been called to appear before ECP on November 26 on foreign funding case against them which was filled federal government.