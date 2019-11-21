PCB and PSL franchises tussle creates shadow over the PSL 2020

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have been given a 48-hour ultimatum by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to fulfill all their financial obligations.

The franchises had put forward a number of demands in an email to the board with a united front. Their demands included an increase in the amount of PSL revenue shared as well as the completion of the accounts for the fourth edition of the league.

All franchises had submitted cheques for the next edition of the PSL which can be cashed on November 20.