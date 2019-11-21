Nawaz Sharif arrived in London on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek better medical treatment for multiple diseases. He was serving jail term of 7 years in prison after convicted on corruption charges in December last year.

East London where a number of Pakistani resides have started a charity campaign for Nawaz’s treatment, the posters on different shops in the area are placed asking people to save the national hero.

69 years old Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who will celebrate his 70th birthday on 25 December was elected as prime minister thrice and the chief minister of the Punjab province twice.

Notably, Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Further, $25 million fine was imposed on him in the Al Azizia reference in December last year.

His sons Hassan and Hussain have been declared absconders, who are living in the posh Avenfield House in the Park Lane area of the British capital.

After landing in London, Nawaz Sharif was welcomed by his absconder sons. Later, Shehbaz Sharif along with sons Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, took Nawaz to Guy’s hospital for check-up.

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government had demanded that Sharif pay a bond of 7 billion Pakistani Rupees as a condition of his travel abroad.

7 billion Pakistani Rupees bond condition was rejected by Sharif who later got his name removed from Lahore High Court on a 50 PKR Stamped paper.