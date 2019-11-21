Pakistan has denied reports that any US military aircraft entered Pakistan airspace on Monday morning and said a plane was heading toward Pakistan but stopped short of entering its airspace.

“Relevant department have informed me that no aircraft entered Pakistan’s limits. In our record, no airplane has crossed our airspace,” said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Ismail Khoso.

Khosa said there are air spaces of other countries besides Pakistan about which the CAA could not say anything. We must have noticed any aircraft if it had entered Pakistan’s limits, he added.

The Aviation Division Senior Joint Secretary and spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar said Muscat authorities informed Pakistan on Nov 18 at 9:15 am that an aircraft was flying towards Pakistan airspace.

“However, the plane did not enter our airspace and remained in international airspace. The airspace authorities contacted the airplane for identification but it did not respond either,” he added.