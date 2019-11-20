Imran dissuades spokespersons from commenting on CJP’s remarks

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stopped the government spokespersons from commenting on Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa’s statement in which he urged the prime minister not to taunt the judiciary over Nawaz’s travel abroad for medical treatment, a private TV channel reported.

Presiding over a meeting of government spokespersons, the prime minister told them not to react or respond to the comments made by Chief Justice Khosa. “The government decided to send Nawaz Sharif abroad on humanitarian grounds and after consulting doctors’ reports,” Prime Minister Imran was quoted by sources as saying. He also reportedly said that people are watching Nawaz’s activities in London. He said the PTI will not play politics over Nawaz’s health.

The foreign funding case also came under discussion during the meeting. The prime minister reportedly told participants of the meeting not to worry about the case. “No need to worry about the foreign funding case. PTI’s audit reports are there for all to see,” he was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the prime minister said that opposition parties are using the case to keep their politics alive and build a narrative against the PTI. He said that opposition parties are worried as Pakistan’s economy is improving. “Opposition parties know that once the economy improves, their political careers are over,” he added.