Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020 to be held in Dubai

Dubai office announces an all exclusive, one of a kind, Pakistan International Screen Awards, taking place on February 7, 2020 at the Coca Cola Arena.

It is in light of bringing forth and exhibiting the endless talent that prevails in Pakistan including both established and emerging individuals.

Executive producer Faisal Khan shared his thoughts and said, “Over the last few years, Pakistan has been lucky and grateful to have come across such diversity in talent from both men and women. It gives me great pleasure to have a platform to showcase the progress of our film fraternity and in a time and age of a digital world it is time to stand up for what one believes in. Patriotism is at an all-time high and we all can’t wait to showcase our best.”

Executive producer Faisal Khan shared his thoughts and said, ‘Over the last few years, Pakistan has been lucky and grateful to have come across such diversity in talent from both men and women’

This event is like none other and will bring forward not just outstanding performances but also the experience it has to offer with the best of the best, showcasing electronic and social talent.

We are expected to see new and old stars from the likes of Ushna Shah, Hareem Farooq, SarwatGilani, Imran Abbas, Javed Sheikh, Umair Jaswal, Musfata Khan, Junaid Khan, Sara Loren, Waqar Zaka, Shehryar Munawar, Afan Waheed, Ayesha Omer, Muneeb Butt, Wasay Choudry, Faiza Saleem, Mooro, Alyzeh Gabol, Bilal Saeed, Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed and Strings.

In addition, the eccentric hosts for the evening would include Javed Sheikh, Adnan Siddqui, Wasay Choudhry, Hareem Farooq, Ayesha Omer and Ushna Shah.

We are looking forward to witness glitz and glamour in the heart of the metropolitan city in the world.