Ayeza says she is a superwoman for her fans

Actress Ayeza Khan on Wednesday thanked her fans for calling her a “Superwoman”. The actress said she loved all her fans who made her Super woman and gave her power to work and to dream and to make all of her fans proud.

She expressed these views on her Instagram account by sharing her photograph.

Ayeza Khan said she daily gets up early at 7am and starts making breakfast. After dropping off her daughter Hoorain to school, comes back home and wakes her son Rayan up. She said she sleeps late at 3am and gets up early at 7am. After breakfast with her husband, the actress said she drops Rayan at her mother’s house and then leaves for work. She said it was her daily routine but she was happy that her fans liked her work and gave her encouragement to continue work with commitment and dedication.

Ayeza Khan said she looked after her children even from the work place through online cameras and said she herself did everything at home including the care of children and cooking food for them.

This all, she said, looked very hard to her but her fans and their praise made her strong and superwoman and for this reasons, she was very thankful for her fans.

“I love you all and the amount of love I am receiving from my fans have made me a superwoman and gave me power to work, to dream and to make all of you proud,” the actress added.