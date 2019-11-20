Meghan named 2019’s Most Powerful Dresser

Her style cannot be beat! Actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle is having quite the moment! The Duchess of Sussex is known for her talent, philanthropic endeavours, and of course, her impeccable style. This year, Lyste, a global fashion search engine, complied all of the best and brightest moments in fashion based on data from their site searches.

“This year, 104 million shoppers started their fashion search on Lyst,” the company explained in their press release. “We analysed the data; crunching the queries, page views and sales metrics across six million fashion products from over 12,000 online stores, alongside the global media coverage and social media mentions generated by the year’s biggest brands and trends. From streetwear to spider brooches, Timothée Chalamet to Tevas, here’s what was trending in 2019.”

Turns out, when it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle is the number one power dresser, according to the research. “The 10 celebrities whose personal style choices drove the biggest spikes in searches, sales, news coverage and social media mentions over the last 12 months,” the company said about the criteria needed to make it on the list.

This isn’t Meghan’s first rodeo when it comes to best dressed lists either. She’s been known to be one of the most fashionable women on the planet in the last few years. Not only is she a trend setter, but it turns out her fashion game is very lucrative for the brands she chooses to wear.

“After she wore five different shirt dresses on the Royal Tour of South Africa, searches for the category grew 45% over a month,” the data shows. “The Club Monaco dress sold out in less than 24 hours, following a 570% spike in searches and wearing a J Crew skirt saw a 102% increase in searches for the brand.”

Talk about buying power! Other celebrities on the list included Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Billie Eilish and Cardi B. We can’t wait to see who tops Lyst’s list next year!