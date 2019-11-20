‘Everybody’s Everything’ — Lil Peep documentary is heartbreaking

It would be easy to think ‘Everybody’s Everything’, the painfully intimate documentary on the late Lil Peep, is a strictly-for-the-fans endeavour – that the only audience are the people who heard songs like “U Said” or “Crybaby” and felt like someone had mysteriously tapped into their own inner monologues. And yes, the die-hards will indeed find themselves giddy over the home movies, the behind-the-scenes peeks, the rise-and-fall of it all when they’re not tearing up. You wanna see footage of the groundbreaking emo-rapper getting the crowd jumping to “Beamer Boy” in Tucson, Arizona or hanging with the Gothboiclique in their LA HQ/skaterat crash-pad loft or walking the runway during London’s fashion week? You got it. But Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan’s portrait of an artist as a raw nerve is arguably better suited for folks who only knew Lil Peep as a name in a news ticker.