Makran — the central beauty of Balochistan

Balochistan is a very blessed province naturally. Be it the natural-cum-wealthy resources or the beauty of the geography, the province is always on top. The province, however, is neglected in many aspects, yet the population of the province loves it the most. Despite the locals are being deprived from the resources, they never complain, as the nature supports the residents living the best life with the mountains, seas, farms and other charming areas.

Having spent a large part of my life in Makran, I never felt I needed to go anywhere else to look for real beauty. Since, I have been surrounded with such a natural life which everyone prefers to live. The Division covers three important districts including Turbat Kech, Panjgor and Gwadar; every district inhabits their own characteristics.

However, in recent days Turbat, a city in Makran division of Balochistan, is said to be the most beautiful location in the province overall. It is because of the development project carried out during the reign of former Balochistan chief minister Abdul Malik Baloch that aimed to make Turbat the Dubai of Pakistan. This project has changed the entire shape of the city by adaption of the best of it, naturally and artificially.

Turbat basically means the grave. The name is put because of the severe hotness resembling a grave. But, when it comes to the points of the district, one keeps the hotness aside and get into the peak of the enjoyment.

The nearby picnic spots under the constituency are praiseworthy. Nature seems to be more blissful in the shape of mountains-covered places for outing. They include Nali, Garuk, Saad, Chappi, Ghaaji kour and many others. Water falls from above the mountains in these spots which doubles the beauty of these places.

Secondly, Panjgor, some 230 kilometres away from Turbat, enlightens the division with its spark. The word Panjgor has come out from two Persian words; ‘Panj’ which means five and ‘Goor’ means grave. The city is famous for possessing the graves of five Sahabas, howbeit unknown who they really were. Besides this, the city is cited to be one of the central locations for Balochi literature in the province.

However, the district is known for the beautiful dates one can ever avail in the entire world. According to the locals, ‘Mozaati’ is the best-known date of the city which is transported to different cities of Pakistan.

The district, too, contains some beautiful locations enhancing the natural beauty of the area. One of the best and most natural locations is a qanat named Lasa’rdad. The name reflects to coolness. It is because the kariz contains very cool water year round. Generally, the qanat is helpful for the residents in severe hot weather. Anyone in summer is warmly welcomed in Panjgor to have some exciting time.

Thirdly and most importantly, Gwadar, the city which is on the map to own Pakistan’s biggest economical business in the shape of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, is not less than a miracle. The word Gwadar has been derived from two Balochi words; “Gowat” refers to air and “Darr” means door. The city has a massive importance due to its geographical location.

On the other side of the picture, the inhabitants enjoy high range of mountains like koh-e-daleel, Koh-e-Batil etc. One can even eye Oman if on the peaks of mountains in Gwadar.

As recently when I and a friend moved to Gwadar for a three-day visit, we felt so closed to nature when walked around the sea at evening. It was a fresh and feeling of decent satisfaction sitting there at that very moment. I would recommend everyone to have a sitting there at evening once in your life.

All in all, Balochistan is a province with several other pulchritudinous sites unveiling the utmost beauty and natural blessings of the province. All a Balochi-speaker says when it comes to Balochistan is;

“We love Balochistan not because it is mineral-rich, but for it is our motherland. Even if it did not have a pint of oil or an ounce of gold, we would still love it. From the sun that rises there to wind that blows, are all our resources”.

Finally, do visit Balochistan specifically Makran division to feel the ultimate importance of the province along with getting the tasteful hospitality of the inhabitants. Above all, one gets to witness the best mountains they will ever see elsewhere. The mountains are a key source of attraction of Balochistan.

The writer is a former teacher based in Turbat and a student at University Law College, Quetta. He can be reached at alijanmaqsood17@gmail.com and Tweets at @Alijanmaqsood12