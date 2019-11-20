A Baloch musical night hosted during Lok Mela

Lok Virsa hosted a Balochistan musical night on Wednesday featuring local folk songs at the Open Air Theatre as part of the 10-day Lok Mela. Eminent Folk artists and musicians including Sachoo Khan, saroz player, Taj Muhammad Tajal, Benjo player, Zulfiqar Ali, Dambora player and singers Akhtar Chanaal, Taj Buledi, Khadim Hussain, Naseeb Mazaar, Perveen Rani, Shafi Esaar, and others enthralled the audience at the Open Air Theatre.

Folk Festival Lok Mela continues at Lok Virsa in which provinces across Pakistan are highlighting the beauty of their culture through shows of arts and crafts in provincial pavilions. On Wednesday, Balochistan pavilion outstood the pavilions of all other provinces at the festival in showing Balochistan’s rich culture and traditions. A lot of people visited the pavilion showcasing Balochistan’s rich legacy.

The pavilion showed the beautiful culture of Balochistan through embroidery, dresses, music and food, which is typically a rare find in Islamabad. The pavilion has been set up by the Balochistan directorate of culture in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

The Balochistan contingent included craftspeople, folk artists, folk musicians and dance groups. Master artisans were Daryan Khan in traditional ‘saroz’ making, Miral Khan in leather embroidery, Muhammad Akram in handloom work, Rozi Khan in ‘Balochi chappal’ making, Malookan in Balochi embroidery and others.