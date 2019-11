ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday approved Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairpersonship, according to a notification issued by the NA Secretariat.

The PAC primarily oversees the public expenditure and, in case of a suspicion of malpractice or corruption, the committee has the authority to investigate the matter and refer the issue to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).