Opposition demands ECP for daily hearing of foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Opposition’s Rahbar Committee on Wednesday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conduct a daily hearing of the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The opposition leaders then held a meeting with the ECP secretary to submit the document before addressing media personnel outside the ECP office.

“Today, nine members of the opposition’s Rehbar Committee have come to file an application with the Chief Election Commissioner said we have come here with great hope as when the verdict, in this case, is announced, the whole PTI will vanish,” he said, adding that the government would be sent packing.

Akram Durrani said that he is hopeful that some action will be taken and its judgment will be announced soon. “Delays in such cases are bad for our country,” he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal claimed the PTI had dozens of ‘Benami’ accounts for which the party had never provided details, the foreign funding case the worst corruption scandal in Pakistan.

The bench had observed that the scrutiny committee had found details of 23 accounts held by the PTI.

In March last year, a scrutiny committee was formed to complete an audit of PTI’s funding sources in one month. Its mandate was later extended for an indefinite period of time.

“The verdict of this case will remove all filth today we will write a reminder letter to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) he mentioned.

PPP’s senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari also said that those talking about accountability are now resisting their own.